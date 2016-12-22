50+ WOMAN FIGHTS FOR LIFE IN HOSPITAL AFTER HIT BY CAR ON BIRCHMOUNT

A woman in her 50’s is in hospital with life threatening injuries, after she was hit by a vehicle last night in Scarborough.

It happened on Birchmount Road north of Huntingwood at Chaldean Street at about 8:30pm. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges are pending.

There have been more road deaths in Toronto this year than in any other year since 2002.

Toronto Police Constable Clint Stibbe told Zoomer Radio’s Fight Back with Libby Znaimer, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists need to do a better job in paying attention to what they’re doing.

“And we can’t say it’s one particular group that’s causing all of the incidents,” Constable Stibbe explained, “If that was the case we could stop every collision. The reality is that each group is making mistakes and unfortunately if the driver makes an error and hits the pedestrian, or the pedestrian makes a mistake and is struck by the driver, the pedestrian will always end up in the worse position and will have the worse injuries or in some cases even be killed as a result of the collision.”

Most of the pedestrian deaths and injuries in Toronto this year have been people 65 and older.

