5 DEAD, AT LEAST 13 HURT IN FT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

Five people are dead, over a dozen wounded after a suspect opened fire inside Fort Lauderdale International airport early Friday afternoon.

(ABC News)

Witnesses says the shooter was firing at people claiming their baggage at Terminal 2.

The shooter’s in custody.

No word yet on a motive.

There are unconfirmed reports of more shots fired.

Three Canadian planes are on the tarmac.

No indication as to when they’ll be permitted to leave as the airport is closed.

More to come.

