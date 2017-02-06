The New Classical FM Pet of the Week: Oreo

Who says the best part of an Oreo is the middle? The best part of this Oreo is, well, everything! She is sweeter than a cookie and her fur is as soft as clouds. Oreo has so much love to give, she just needs some help to show it. Treats, kind words and cheek scratches are the key to this shy girl’s heart, but once you get this purr machine going you’ll never want her to stop. Oreo is currently sharing her space with Candy and these two lovely girls can be adopted together or separately.

To learn more about the adoption process visit The Humane Society today.