The New Classical FM Pet of the Week: Emma

Meet Emma! She is a lovely girl who needs some time to warm up to people but once she does that tail doesn’t stop wagging. Emma loves to play with her toys and will carry her favorite stuffy in her mouth.

She is currently available as a foster and the foster parent can choose to adopt her once she is given the clear by our veterinary team. Emma is up for foster instead of adoption because we are concerned about the way she walks. There may be a neurological issue or a problem with her spine. The foster parent will be responsible for bringing her in for her appointments, providing basic care and reporting progress to our foster department.

Emma would do best in an adult only home who has a house with yard because she tends to really miss her people when they leave so she can be vocal and sometimes destructive. Emma is a true sweetheart and would be a great addition to anyone’s household.

To learn more about the adoption process visit The Humane Society today.