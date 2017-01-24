VIDEO: ‘Some Enchanted Afternoon’ starring Ben Heppner Performs LIVE from Zoomer Hall

A video of today’s webcast will be available on this page later today

The New Classical FM is thrilled to welcome Some Enchanted Afternoon starring Ben Heppner, Rebecca Caine, Gary Relyea and our very own Jean Stilwell on Wednesday, January 25th from noon to 1 pm at The Zoomer Plex in Liberty Village followed by a catered reception from Urban Fare. Four of Canada’s finest singers join forces to celebrate 150 years of musical theatre and operetta.

