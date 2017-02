Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see the hottest show in town, the romantic thriller The Bodyguard on stage at The Ed Mirvish Theatre during its run in Toronto from February 11 to April 9.

It’s the Canadian premiere engagement and stars the acclaimed UK cast direct from its London West End run and features many hits including “So Emotional”, “Saving All My Love”, “Run to You”, “Greatest Love Of All” and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You”.