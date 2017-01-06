Ontario Philharmonic Presents Dvorak Cello Concerto with Cellist William Molina-Cestari

(Photo Credit: Marco Ayala)

William Molina-Cestari was captivated by music at a very early age. He read music notes even before the alphabet, progressing to study on the cuatro (folkloric Venezuelan instrument) violin and guitar, until deciding on the cello. He was 7 years old in the early 1970s, in Maracay, Venezuela, very close to the capital Caracas. During this period, it was popular to hear about the 3 Pablos: Pablo Picasso, Pablo Neruda and Pablo Casals in 1973. Most certainly, that period greatly influenced William’s life.

Folkloric and popular music were played at home. El cuatro, the mandolin, the guitar and the Venezuelan maracas were played regularly. William heard and played that genre of music in the beginning. The same experience happened with a neighbor, David. He was very influential because he could play the drums and the electric guitar. He introduced William to rock, pop, soul music, etc. He heard Pink Floyd, Queen, Kiss… all the bands of the day, between the 60s and the early 70s. As well, Queen, The Beatles and Elvis Presley were influences. Regularly, family friends would come to the house to play Bossa Nova with their guitars, or Brazilian music. A friend of William’s dad, Luis Blanco, played Bossa Nova and Samba, that were trendy back in the early 70s. Tom Job also, was well known to the family. Jazz was discovered through the radio, listening to Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson (Canadian) and other music from that time. Presently, William is a fan of another Canadian, Diana Krall, whom he think is an extraordinary Jazz interpreter, besides being an excellent pianist, she has this feeling in her voice that positions her between Jazz musicians. Through the mid-80s William learned about Friedrich Gulda Austrian pianist and orchestra director thanks to Chick Corea who performed modern Jazz. And last, but not least, Arrabal Tangos, Pancho’s Bolero, etc. It has been a policultural diversity auditorily speaking. At home with my brothers we used to do cuartetos, duos, trios and used to play different composers that definitely increased my instrumental and intellectual development.



William’s teachers have been Hector Tosar, Antonio Mastrogiovanni, Beatriz Lokar (Mastrogiovanni’s wife) Olimpia Sorrentino and others who emigrated to Venezuela. Martin Vielma taught him music fundamentals, Andres Herrera who studied with Carlo Teppa, was his first violoncello teacher. After 8 months of playing the instrument, he made his debut playing concerts of Vivaldi, C. Ph. Emanuel Bach, before the age of 7. After that, he studied in Caracas with Maestro Hector Vasquez, who was a student of William Pleeth and Polish professor Marek Gajzler who came from the Polish school of Witol Wilkomirski who was a student of Semión Kozolúpov who was also teacher to Rostropovich.

After studying in Venezuela for about 7 years, William was accepted at the Paris Conservatory, and continued with Maestro Phillip Muller, André Navarra and Paul Tortellier. Declining an offer to study at Julliard with Leonard Rose to remain in France, he received the first prize of the Conservatory. He met Frans Helmerson in German, and then had classes with Rostropovich in Paris. He had summer courses with Pierre Fournier, Maurice Gendron, Geneviéve Tellier, Frédéric Lodéon, Anner Bylsma, Harvey Shapiro, Emma Dickens, René Benedetti, Vittorio Chiarappa, Adriano Vendramelli, Michael Marchesini, etc. In theory studies, chamber music and baroque music a few of teachers were: Francoise Rieunier, Breton Deseimar, Olivier Messiaen, Henri Dutilleux, Pierre Boulez.

No doubt, the most influential teacher was Phillip Muller during the early 80s: he was the follower of André Navarra as professor of Paris Conservatory.

He began as a student of violin with teacher Ferruccio Mussinato, a violinist from la Scala de Milan who emigrated to Venezuela in the WWII era. He fired William from his class because he arrived in my soccer clothes. He wanted students to be 100% violin focused, and playing a sport was not good in his eyes. After this, the professor Osvaldo Guevara who was the principal in the Federico Villena’s Music School and violin and viola teacher, influenced William’s switch to violincello.

“This is my first time as a guest soloist with a Canadian orchestra.” Molina-Cestari stated, “ It is a great pleasure to me to perform great music with great friends, especially with Maestro Marco Parisotto, and my expectations are high for the collaboration with the orchestra. I feel honoured to perform with them.”

William is of Italo-Venezolan lineage and other four nationalities are part of my heritage – Britannic-Jewish-Catalan and Árabic-Ruman.

William is also a world renowned humanitarian. He founded the Latin-American cello academy, that has impacted the lives of impoverished children in all of Latin-America and is the foundation of the Venezuelan “Sistema” of Children and Youth Orchestras. This school serves children until university age, where they graduate as college major. Sistema and has been operating for over 30 years and has chapters worldwide now. There was a time when the Academy held over 300 students, and was operating in many places: from Rio Grande to Patagonia. This is a great achievement because of the lasting footprint that extends over many generations of new Latin-American cellists.

William is currently the Principal Cellist of the Jalisco Philharmonic. He teaches in the Latin-American cello academy which he also directs. Many of his students are employed as cellists in different world renowned orchestras.

Performing in Canada gives William a great pleasure, as a guest soloist, because Canada is a country that, within worldwide music circles, has presented many important artists and produced many as well. And this is in addition to its recognized international festivals.

What does William think music is to the world, “Music should save lives for starters, music must transmit peace and love messages, create links where languages are dissimilar.” Well said William.

We look forward to hearing that message in William Molina-Cestari’s performances on Saturday January 28th at UOIT’s Regent Theatre and on Sunday January 29th at RCM’s Koerner Hall.

For tickets of more info visit: ontariophil.ca