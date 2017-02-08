The New Classical FM is proud to welcome The 2017 Canadian International Auto Show – February 17 to February 26 to The Metro Toronto Convention Centre North and South Buildings.

Don’t miss Canada’s biggest Auto Show with over 600,000 square feet of everything automotive and drop by The New Classical FM Radio display and meet our own Bill Anderson and Kerry Stratton as they broadcast their shows live from 10 am to 7 pm on Friday February 24. When you stop by our Radio display at the Auto Show that day you’ll will receive a FREE Collector’s Edition Classical FM Radio flashlight/keychain when you sign up for our Classical Club on-site at the show.

Zoomers 60 plus get in for just $15.00 on February 17, 22, 23 and 24.

For more info visit autoshow.ca.