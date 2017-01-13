20th Century Women

Mike Mills, director & script

Starring: Annette Bening (Dorothea), Greta Gerwig (Abbie), Elle Fanning (Julie), Billy Crudup (William), Lucas Jade Zumann (Jamie)

Mike Mills, the writer-director of 20th Century Women grew up in the late 1970s and early ‘80s—the time when punk and new wave overtook country styled rock–in a home dominated by his mother. Auteurs always tell their own stories and Mills is still mining his past for ones that can inspire his films. For his last, Beginners, Mills told the story of his dad, a gay man, who came out late in life. Christopher Plummer won the Academy Award for playing that role so compellingly. Now, it’s time for his mom.

Annette Bening is brilliant as Dorothea, a tough, compassionate and funny woman, who is trying to raise her teenage boy to be loving and respectful towards women and become a “real man,” not a macho one. She turns to the women who are in their lives: Julie (Elle Fanning), who has always been Jamie’s best friend, and Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a feminist artist, who rents a room in their ramshackle old house in Santa Barbara, California. The young women are appropriate but hardly perfect choices.

At first reluctant to help, Abbie suddenly decides to take Jamie to a punk club, dances around a room with him spouting anarchist rhetoric and gives him a copy of the radical feminist anthology Sisterhood is Powerful. She demolishes a typically gregarious hippie-ish dinner party by explaining in detail how she feels when she’s menstruating.

Julie shares with Jamie why she has sex with boys. For her, it’s about emotion and control, not orgasms. (Anyone who thinks Elle Fanning is just a pretty face should see this scene.)

Mesmerized by his initiation into being a truly feminized man, Jamie gets beaten up by some of his former buddies after he tells them that their girl friends are likely faking orgasms during sex in order to make them feel happy. Dorothea is moved but upset when Jamie reads a section of Sisterhood is Powerful to her, which depicts middle-aged women as figures who have lost their importance to men and, in most cases, society in general. And Jamie is depressed because Julie sleeps with him but refuses to have sex.

Growing up right isn’t easy.



In the defining scene in the film, Dorothea’s family and friends watch Jimmy Carter’s amazing “Crisis of Confidence” presidential address in which he said “In a nation that was proud of hard work, strong families, close-knit communities, and our faith in God, too many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption. Human identity is no longer defined by what one does, but by what one owns. But we’ve discovered that owning things and consuming things does not satisfy our longing for meaning…”

One of the group of funky Californians responds by saying Carter is through as President but Dorothea thinks it’s one of the greatest speeches she’s ever heard. Less than six months later, Ronald Reagan became President—and we all know where that led the world.

20th Century Women is a wonderfully evasive film about a young man growing up fine, thanks mainly to his mother. It’s a film made up of remarkable scenes and characters. Nothing adds up—but that’s life, isn’t it? Mike Mills has set loose a terrific set of performances—none more remarkable than that of Annette Bening. Will she win an Oscar?

You can never tell.

Written by Marc Glassman

