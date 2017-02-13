Quiz of the Bumblebee: The Week of February 13th

Weekdays from 5am-10am listeners have a chance to win! Simply call in to the Good Day GTA show with the correct answer to the daily trivia question. Call-in number: 416 507 9894.

This week’s prize: A $100 fun night out prize package from Delta Bingo & Gaming St. Clair – 1799 St. Clair Avenue West. For more info visit deltabingo.com…a brand new experience for you and your friends…in addition to classic bingo you can play a variety of exciting electronic games such as Bingo, TapTix games and Play on Demand games and 2 passes to the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show – February 17 to 26 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

WINNERS MUST PICK UP PRIZE HERE at The New Classical 96.3 FM

70 Jefferson Avenue Mon-Fri, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Winner must show picture ID when picking up prizing.

The Quiz of the Bumblebee is brought to you in part by Audi Centre Oakville.