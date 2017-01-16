Bill’s Classical Jukebox Giveaway: The Week of January 16th

Tune in to Bill’s Classical Jukebox weekdays from 10am-3pm and call for your chance to win! Call 416 507 9894.



This week’s Prize:

2 tickets to The New Classical FM presentation of Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica…February 4, 8 pm at Koerner Hall and 2 tickets to our presentation of Voicebox Opera In Concert’s production of “L’Isola Disabitata”…February 5, 2:30 pm at The Jane Mallet Theatre.

WINNERS MUST PICK UP PRIZE HERE:

The New Classical 96.3 FM,

70 Jefferson Avenue

Monday- Friday

9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Winner must show picture ID when picking up prizing.