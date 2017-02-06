Bill’s Classical Jukebox Giveaway: The Week of February 6th

Tune in to Bill’s Classical Jukebox weekdays from 10am-3pm and call for your chance to win! Call 416 507 9894.



This week’s Prize:

A $100 fun night out prize package from Dolphin Bingo – 1911 Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto. For more info visit dolphingaming.ca. A whole new experience for you and your friends, in addition to classic bingo you can play a variety of exciting electronic games such as Bingo, TapTix games and Play on Demand games and 2 tickets to The Tafelmusik production of “Visions and Voyages Canada 1663 – 1763” at Trinity St. Paul’s Centre on February 22, 7 pm.

WINNERS MUST PICK UP PRIZE HERE:

The New Classical 96.3 FM,

70 Jefferson Avenue

Monday- Friday

9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Winner must show picture ID when picking up prizing.